State of Wyoming Cuts Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. $PAGS

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,747,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 298,377 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3,375.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 698,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 678,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 472,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 168,905 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 2.8%

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

PagSeguro Digital Cuts Dividend

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $930.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 150.0%. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

