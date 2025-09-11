State of Wyoming Lowers Holdings in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. $TRDA

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Entrada Therapeutics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $198.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 55,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $385,128.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,220,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,252,183.17. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $518,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,113,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,465.72. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,000 shares of company stock worth $1,782,000 over the last quarter. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRDA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entrada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Entrada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

