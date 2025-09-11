State of Wyoming Trims Position in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

State of Wyoming reduced its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain bought 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,474,468.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 130,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,013.16. The trade was a 20.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Greenberg bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $151,704.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,303.20. The trade was a 17.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICUI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

View Our Latest Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICU Medical stock opened at $133.57 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -87.87 and a beta of 0.86.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $543.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.33 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-7.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.