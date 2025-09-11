Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

SF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.78.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $113.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.22. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 5,528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

