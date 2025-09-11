STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:BTGD) Trading Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:BTGD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.06 and last traded at $40.65. Approximately 105,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 41,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.69.

STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81.

About STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF

(Get Free Report)

The STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF (BTGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides combined exposure to Bitcoin and gold through futures contracts and ETPs. The fund uses leverage to stack the total return of its Bitcoin holdings with the potential returns of the gold strategy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.