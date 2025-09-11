Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 9,183 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 144% compared to the average daily volume of 3,769 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 894,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,623,000 after acquiring an additional 287,103 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Midwestern Financial LLC IA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,040,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUB opened at $106.09 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

