Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Sunrun stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $21.77.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $569.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 7,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $118,539.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 415,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,953,360.50. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $36,907.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 435,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,372,659.47. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,538 in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 8,273,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,169 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,132,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,464 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Sunrun by 316.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,007,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325,332 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Sunrun by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,053,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 264,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Sunrun by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,479,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after acquiring an additional 374,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

