Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Trading Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.88. 73,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 89,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Super League Enterprise to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Super League Enterprise Stock Down 6.2%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.80) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Super League Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 1,169.11% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super League Enterprise, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

