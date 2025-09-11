Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Price Target Cut to GBX 90 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 93 to GBX 90 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Sylvania Platinum Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SLP opened at GBX 77.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,838.48, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.12. Sylvania Platinum has a twelve month low of GBX 39 and a twelve month high of GBX 82.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum is a rapidly expanding low-cost PGMs producer listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM: SLP).

Sylvania is a mid-tier, lower unit cost Platinum Group Metal (PGM)minerals reprocessing and development Company. Our operational arm, Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO), has six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants in the Eastern and Western limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex (BIC).

