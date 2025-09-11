Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Cut to $550.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $660.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.00.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $387.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $594.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.99. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $13,168,999 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 275.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

