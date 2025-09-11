Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $535.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $670.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $715.00 target price (up from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $387.78 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $594.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This trade represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,168,999. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

