Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.09. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 147,599 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 6.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

