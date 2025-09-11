Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

TLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Melius began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Talen Energy from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.71.

Talen Energy Stock Up 3.4%

TLN stock opened at $402.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Talen Energy has a 12 month low of $148.02 and a 12 month high of $410.00.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $2.63. Talen Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Talen Energy will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total value of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talen Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Munro Partners purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the second quarter worth about $7,931,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Talen Energy by 343.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

