TaskUs, Inc. $TASK Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,668 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TaskUs by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TASK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

TaskUs Trading Down 2.2%

TASK stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

