TD Cowen Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $313.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $342.00 to $313.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACN. Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.12.

ACN opened at $243.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture has a twelve month low of $236.67 and a twelve month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

