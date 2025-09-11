Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.88% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Desjardins cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$72.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.12.
Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.
