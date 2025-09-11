Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Shares Up 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 699,407 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 467,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

TGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Tecogen in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Tecogen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $212.88 million, a P/E ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGEN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tecogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,148,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Tecogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tecogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tecogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Tecogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000.

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

