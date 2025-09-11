TEGNA Inc. $TGNA Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at $15,492,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TEGNA by 383.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 600,407 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $7,955,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 193.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 573,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 377,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $5,434,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $20.96 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 14.99%.The company had revenue of $675.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TEGNA has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

