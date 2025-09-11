Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 72,335,900 shares changing hands.

Tellurian Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $892.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

