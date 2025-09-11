Telsey Advisory Group Has Bullish Outlook for RH Q3 Earnings

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for RH in a report issued on Monday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.06. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share.

Get RH alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RH. Citigroup upped their price objective on RH from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.47.

RH Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $229.16 on Tuesday. RH has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $457.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.15.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.66 million. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter worth $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in RH by 690.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in RH by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.