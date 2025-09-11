TELUS Corporation $TU Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in TELUS by 71.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 112,425.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 175.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE TU opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. TELUS Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Corporation will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.04%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

