Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Receives $52.22 Average PT from Analysts

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.2222.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Insider Activity at Terex

Institutional Trading of Terex

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,554. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Terex by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Terex by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Terex by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $52.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.08. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Terex will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

