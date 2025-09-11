Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.8889.

TRNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.32 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 412,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,913.40. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 73.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

