Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $5.09 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $12,014,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,735,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $230.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.63 and its 200-day moving average is $208.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

