Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Trading Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.92 and last traded at $35.70. 4,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 4,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $33.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,015,000.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.