Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $23,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $937.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1-year low of $766.51 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $948.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,148.14.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.90%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,867,872. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 260 shares of company stock valued at $245,052. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

