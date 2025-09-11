The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.91 and traded as high as $17.80. The China Fund shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 49,436 shares.

The China Fund Trading Down 0.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The China Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,590,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,459,000 after acquiring an additional 191,958 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in The China Fund by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 132,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 63,920 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in The China Fund by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 243,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 138,095 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in The China Fund in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 50,480.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 85,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 85,817 shares during the period.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

