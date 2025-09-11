The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MLYS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2%

MLYS stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $38.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of -0.29.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 59,925 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $884,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,105.84. The trade was a 31.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $165,829.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,463.13. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,262. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 31.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $776,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 50.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 37.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 205,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 78.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 116,134 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.