The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 95 price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 88.42% from the company’s current price.
The Pebble Group Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of PEBB opened at GBX 50.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £74.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,319.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The Pebble Group has a 12 month low of GBX 33 and a 12 month high of GBX 62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.70.
The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The Pebble Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Equities analysts predict that The Pebble Group will post 5.0724638 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at The Pebble Group
The Pebble Group Company Profile
The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).
Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.
Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Pebble Group
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.