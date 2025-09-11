The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 95 price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 88.42% from the company’s current price.

The Pebble Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PEBB opened at GBX 50.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £74.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,319.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The Pebble Group has a 12 month low of GBX 33 and a 12 month high of GBX 62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.70.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The Pebble Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Equities analysts predict that The Pebble Group will post 5.0724638 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Christopher Lee sold 425,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61, for a total transaction of £259,606.85. Also, insider Claire Louise Thomson sold 194,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61, for a total transaction of £118,641.34. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.