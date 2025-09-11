TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of TKO opened at $195.19 on Monday. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $200.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $1,774,627.17. Following the sale, the director owned 137,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,922.08. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,767,807. Company insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,496,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,441,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,459,000 after acquiring an additional 611,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

