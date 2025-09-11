Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Northland Securities from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

TTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Capmk lowered Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Longbow Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Toro from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

Toro Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. Toro has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,749.54. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Toro by 94.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Toro by 91.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Toro by 81.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

