Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 43.44 ($0.59). Approximately 29,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 177,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.59).

Tortilla Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of £16.80 million, a PE ratio of -505.12 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,811.84.

About Tortilla Mexican Grill

Tortilla is the largest and most successful fast-casual Mexican restaurant group in the UK, specialising in the sale of freshly made Californian-inspired Mexican cuisine. The Group has more than 80 eat in and takeaway locations across the UK and through nationwide partnerships with SSP Group plc, Compass UK & Ireland, Growth Kitchens & Karma Kitchens.

