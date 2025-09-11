Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

TRML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Tourmaline Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.61.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio Price Performance

TRML opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. Tourmaline Bio has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.04.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tourmaline Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tourmaline Bio by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tourmaline Bio by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Tourmaline Bio by 148.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 4,481.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tourmaline Bio

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.