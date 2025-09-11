Traders Purchase Large Volume of DeFi Development Call Options (NASDAQ:DFDV)

DeFi Development Corp. (NASDAQ:DFDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,976 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 5,316 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DFDV shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of DeFi Development in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded DeFi Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DeFi Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DeFi Development presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of DFDV stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. DeFi Development has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of -7.36.

DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. DeFi Development had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 129.81%.

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

