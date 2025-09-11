TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.78 and traded as high as $4.72. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 35,364 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TACT. Wall Street Zen began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.06.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 68.3% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 64,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 414,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

