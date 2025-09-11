Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Stake Lifted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,607.57.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 1.8%

TDG stock opened at $1,288.72 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,466.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,416.53.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,406.07, for a total transaction of $4,218,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,852. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total transaction of $2,467,696.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,724.40. This represents a 47.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $26,608,436 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.