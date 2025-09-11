Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 650 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 660.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 568.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2,153.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 585.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 587.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 477.37 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 964.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 13.30 EPS for the quarter. Travis Perkins had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Travis Perkins will post 59.251837 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

