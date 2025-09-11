Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $MYTE

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 56,657 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,937,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 41,624 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,906,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

