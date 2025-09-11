Trexquant Investment LP Invests $177,000 in OP Bancorp $OPBK

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in OP Bancorp by 880.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in OP Bancorp by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $14.61 on Thursday. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $217.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $23.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 million. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on OP Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research downgraded OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About OP Bancorp

(Free Report)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

