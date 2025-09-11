Trexquant Investment LP Invests $204,000 in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. $BWFG

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,755 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWFG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3,002.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $44.46 on Thursday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $349.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.28. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bankwell Financial Group

In other news, Director Todd Lampert sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $139,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,310.57. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $81,404.19. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326.46. This represents a 38.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,083 shares of company stock valued at $45,973 and have sold 9,267 shares valued at $377,769. 19.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

