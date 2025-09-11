Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $145,000 Investment in Audioeye, Inc. $AEYE

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Audioeye by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Audioeye by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 44,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audioeye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEYE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Audioeye from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Audioeye presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Insider Transactions at Audioeye

In other Audioeye news, Director Jamil A. Tahir acquired 12,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $157,082.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,200. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 146,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,703.85. The trade was a 5.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,000 shares of company stock worth $403,833 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Audioeye Stock Performance

AEYE opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.09 million, a P/E ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 0.67. Audioeye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Audioeye Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

