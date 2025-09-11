Trexquant Investment LP Takes $134,000 Position in SURO Capital Corp. $SSSS

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SURO Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SURO Capital by 26.3% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 356,653 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SURO Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $867,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in SURO Capital by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of SURO Capital by 9.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,274,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 109,660 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $209.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.80. SURO Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 22.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SURO Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. SURO Capital had a net margin of 2,015.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. SURO Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -52.91%.

SSSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $10.00 target price on shares of SURO Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SURO Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SURO Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SURO Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SURO Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Insider Transactions at SURO Capital

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,530,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,485.50. The trade was a 0.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SURO Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

