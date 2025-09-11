Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Village Super Market, Inc. $VLGEA

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Village Super Market during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 8,860.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market Trading Down 0.8%

Village Super Market stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $550.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLGEA

Village Super Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.