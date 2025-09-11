Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. $KE

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,623 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3,256.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $739.69 million, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.14%.The company had revenue of $380.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.19 million. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimball Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Kimball Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

