Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFINP) Trading Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $21.95. 771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90.

Triumph Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

