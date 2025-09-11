Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 39,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3%

TFC stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

