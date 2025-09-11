TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TXO Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

TXO stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. TXO Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

