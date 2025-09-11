Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of TYL stock opened at $546.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.05. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $513.52 and a 12-month high of $661.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.72, for a total transaction of $696,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,675.84. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,156,479.75. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,950 shares of company stock worth $9,198,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.