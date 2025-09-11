U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s current price.
U Power Stock Down 1.0%
UCAR stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.67. U Power has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $9.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.
U Power Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U Power
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for U Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.