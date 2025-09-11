U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s current price.

U Power Stock Down 1.0%

UCAR stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.67. U Power has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $9.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

U Power Company Profile

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

