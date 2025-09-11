U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) & ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Head-To-Head Comparison

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) and ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of ONEX shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and ONEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors -3.95% -0.71% -0.67% ONEX 61.92% 6.12% 3.85%

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONEX has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and ONEX”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $8.45 million 3.75 $1.33 million N/A N/A ONEX $649.00 million 9.56 $303.00 million $7.32 12.03

ONEX has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Global Investors and ONEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 0.00 ONEX 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. ONEX pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. ONEX pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ONEX beats U.S. Global Investors on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds. It also manages hedge funds. The firm primarily invests in no-load mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About ONEX

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.